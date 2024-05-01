Odisha records 17.21 pc growth in gross GST collection in April

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) Odisha has recorded a growth of 17.21 per cent in gross GST collection in April this year as compared to the corresponding month last year, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The state recorded gross GST collection of Rs 5,902.25 crore last month, against Rs 5,035.74 crore in April, 2023, he said.

Odisha recorded a 32.94 per cent growth in collection of state GST in April as compared to the corresponding month last year.

A total of Rs 2,996.05 crore was collected as state GST in April against Rs 2,253.71 crore in April, 2023, he said.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax & GST, Odisha, including OGST, IGST settlement, VAT and profession tax, last month stood at Rs 3,330.48 crore against the collection of Rs 2,544.45 crore in April 2023, the official added. PTI BBM BBM ACD