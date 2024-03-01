Odisha registers record gross GST collection of Rs 5,135.8 crore in Feb: Official

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) Odisha registered the “highest-ever” collection of gross GST of Rs 5,135.81 crore during February, an official said on Friday.

The state’s gross GST collection was Rs 4,519.35 crore in February 2023.

Odisha’s state GST collection stood at Rs 2,295.41 crore during February against Rs 1,673.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, he said.

The progressive collection of state GST up to February was Rs 21,846.55 crore, while it was Rs 16,710.34 crore till February 2023, the official added. PTI BBM RBT