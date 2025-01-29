Odisha signs 145 MoUs worth Rs 12.89 lakh cr in biz summit: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed 145 MoUs with various companies which have proposed to invest Rs 12.89 lakh core which would generate employment for 8.94 lakh people.

This was stated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the two-day business summit, 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025', came to an end on Wednesday.

“A total of 145 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in this summit. Through these MoUs, agreements have been made for investments worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore,” Majhi told reporters.

He said the investment proposals have come from various sectors like chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT, tourism and food processing.

The chief minister said the MoUs upon implementation would create more than 8.94 lakh employment opportunities in the state.

“This will bring about a major change in the socio-economic condition of the state and lead to an inclusive growth of Odisha,” he said.

Majhi said that apart from signing of MoUs, the state government has also received 448 Investment Intents in proposal form worth Rs 3.84 lakh crore. This is likely to create 3.92 lakh more employment opportunities.

The chief minister said, the representatives from 16 countries, including delegates from partner countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, attended the conclave.

Odisha is an attractive place on the global investment map, he said.

Several top business leaders of India including Anil Agarwal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani and others attended the conclave.

Majhi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated the state’s flagship business summit on Tuesday and encouraged investors to set up their projects in Odisha. PTI AAM AAM NN