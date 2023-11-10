Odisha signs MoU for 2nd campus of World Skill Center

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed an MoU for setting up a second campus of World Skill Center (WSC) here, an official said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday with the Singapore-based ITE Education Services (ITEES) for establishing and managing of this global skill facility, the official said.

The MoU was signed by Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Technical Education and Bruce Poh, CEO ITE Education Services Singapore here in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Chairperson, Odisha Skill Development Authority and CEO, World Skill Center Alka Misra.

The second campus of World Skill Center is aimed to be operational soon. It will offer advanced skill programmes in 9 contemporary fields looking at the global demand, an official statement said.

The courses include Hospitality – Food and Beverage Operations, Hospitality – Hotel Operations, Digital Animation, Healthcare Assistant Training, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Aerospace Technology, Aerospace Avionics, Marine Engineering and Nursing.

"After Maharashtra, Odisha is known as a fast-growing industrial hub of the country. Apart from a dynamic policy and industry-friendly environment, skilled workforce has been the primary factor behind this success story. The 'Skilled In Odisha' initiative of the state government has created a global identity for Odisha youth", said Garg.

The World Skill Center, a unique skill development facility of the country, is set up since 2021 at Bhubaneswar by the state government. The Center offers advanced curriculum with a dynamic pedagogy designed and managed in collaboration with ITEES, a global skill leader. Thus the second campus of WSC will now help enrich and scale the industry-ready skill canvas driven by Odisha, Garg said.

Bruce Poh, CEO ITEES, and other team members toured various laboratories at the World Skill Center during his visit. They interacted with faculty members on how the advanced facilities are helping students hone their skills.

The World Skill Center, which operates in a hub and spoke model encompassing the government skill centers across Odisha presently offers 7 advance courses under its School of Engineering and School of Services.

WSC prepares the youth of Odisha under the framework of 'Finishing School' by providing practical training along with necessary life skills preparing them to work at various industry platforms at national and international level, said an official. PTI AAM RG