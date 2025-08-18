Odisha: Sixth State Finance Commission submits interim report to CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) The Sixth State Finance Commission on Monday submitted its interim report to the Odisha government, making various recommendations on providing grants to local bodies, officials said.

An SFC team headed by Chairman Arun Kumar Panda met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and submitted the report, briefing him about the recommendations made by the panel.

Earlier, the SFC had submitted its interim report to Governor Haribabu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon, the official said.

The commission has been tasked with recommending policies governing the distribution of taxes, duties, tolls and fees levied by the state and the allocation of its share of income among stakeholders, besides suggesting necessary measures to improve the financial position of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipalities, he said.

The SFC's interim report will be sent to the 16th Finance Commission for its consideration, the official added.