Odisha: Steel minister inaugurates facility at SAIL's Rourkela plant

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Union minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday inaugurated a modern steel-making facility at SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), and underscored the project's importance for the region's socio-economic development.

The Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries was accompanied by Jual Oram, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, on his two-day visit to the Odisha city, an official statement said.

Earlier this year, SAIL had announced ambitious plans to more than double the plant's capacity from its current level to around 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

This expansion, with an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore, is designed to significantly enhance supplies to critical sectors like defence, oil and gas, and automobiles, the statement said.

"The Government of India is committed to providing all necessary support for the growth and development of the Rourkela Steel Plant," Kumaraswamy said. PTI BSM RBT