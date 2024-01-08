Odisha to organise conclave from Jan 12 to attract investors in agri sector

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Odisha government is organising a three-day event from January 12 here to attract investors in agriculture and allied sectors, officials said.

Advertisment

The department of agriculture & farmers' empowerment in association with FICCI is going to organise the ‘Krushi Odisha- 2024' conclave to showcase the potential of the state and investment opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, food processing, fisheries & animal husbandry sectors.

The main objective of this programme is to take Odisha forward in the field of agriculture and create employment opportunities for the people, said Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.

The theme for this event is 'Celebrating Women in Agriculture', aiming to recognise the contribution of women in the field of agriculture & allied sectors.

The contribution of women in the agriculture sector has always been more than 60 per cent. To celebrate their contribution, this time Krushi Odisha is being organised, Swain said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the inaugural ceremony while around 5000 farm women, 2000 women SHGs and agri-entrepreneurs from different corners of the state are going to participate in this event, officials said. PTI BBM BBM NN