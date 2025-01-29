Odisha to sign MoUs for investment worth Rs 3 lakh crore on second day of biz conclave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will sign at least 30 MoUs for investment of about Rs 3 lakh crore on the second day of Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The MoUs are likely to be signed in sectors such as renewable energy, energy, food processing, tourism, and agri-enterprises, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industries department, Hemant Sharma said about 30 MoUs will be signed in the first half of Wednesday, which will bring investment worth Rs 3 lakh crore in Odisha.

Sharma said pacts with some other companies would also likely be signed during the second half session, following the approval of the chief minister.

On the first day of the business summit, the Odisha government on Tuesday signed 54 MoUs with different companies who have promised to invest Rs 4.50 lakh crore in the state.

Adani Group has committed to invest the highest amount of Rs 2.28 lakh crore while Vedanta Group would invest around Rs 1 lakh crore and Sajjan Jindal-led JSW to invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up a steel plant in Keonjhar district.

Avaada Group, a renewable energy company, had signed a MoU with the state to invest Rs 20,700 crore in renewable energy projects, including floating solar and pumped storage, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day Utkarsh Odisha Conclave here at Janata Maidan.