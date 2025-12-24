Odisha transforming into renewable energy hub, says GRIDCO CMD

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Odisha is on track to transform into a renewable energy hub as the state offers policy clarity along with project-ready sites to investors, a top GRIDCO official said.

Satyapriya Rath, Managing Director of GRIDCO, an electricity transmission company, made the remarks at an 'Investment Dialogue on Floating Solar and Pumped Storage Projects' held in the national capital on Tuesday.

Addressing the conference, he emphasised that Odisha aspires to transform from a conventional energy powerhouse into a renewable energy leader, backed by strong fiscal fundamentals and system-scale planning.

"Odisha aims to be a renewable energy hub of India. The state will soon become one of the leading states in renewable energy deployment, supported by project-ready sites, policy clarity, and an investor-friendly approach," the official said.

Odisha is emerging as one of the most attractive destinations for renewable energy investments, especially in solar manufacturing, said Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSFEI). PTI ABI HVA