Odisha: Tribals remember 14 people allegedly killed in police firing in Kalinga Nagar

Jajpur, Jan 2 (PTI) Hundreds of tribals from across Odisha and some other states on Thursday gathered in Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district to remember the 14 people who were allegedly killed in police firing on this day in 2006 for protesting the forcible land acquisition for a steel plant.

Advertisment

Tribals, led by Visthapan Virodhi Jan Manch (VVJM), took out a rally from Champakoila, the spot where the firing took place. They then visited 'Veerbhumi' where the deceased were mass cremated before attending a public meeting at Ambagadia.

"Around 5,000 tribals were displaced for one private company. However, many locals who lost their lands to industrialisation in Kalinga Nagar, which houses a dozen steel plants now, are unable to find work," said Sini Soy, the mother of a tribal killed in police firing.

VVJM secretary Rabindra Jarika said, "We have been paying tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of tribals for the last 19 years. We have been observing January 2 as Saheed Diwas to pay homage to the martyrs." Police had allegedly fired on tribals who were protesting forcible displacement due acquisition of land for Tata Steel's plant on January 2, 2006.

Advertisment

While 12 persons died on the spot, 60 received bullet injuries. Later, two of them succumbed to the injuries.

A police constable was also killed in the said clash. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM