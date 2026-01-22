Odisha: Two teenagers drown in Bahuda River while bathing

Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 22 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while taking a bath in Bahuda River in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Sundarada village in K Nuagaon police station area on Thursday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Saswat Patra (13) a class 7 student, and Biswas Pradhan (12), who was studying in class 6, a police officer said.

The victims, along with some of their friends, went to Bahuda River this afternoon. Pradhan first went to the river to take a bath and was drowning, following which Patra tried to rescue him and was also swept away.

Their other friends rushed to the nearby road and alerted passersby and villagers. They have also informed the fire officials.

After conducting a search for some hours, they rescued both and rushed them to the nearby hospital at Bomakai, following which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The doctors, however, declared them brought dead.

Chikiti Sub-divisional Police Officer Biswamitra Harpal said they were inquiring about the incident.

He said two separate unnatural death cases were registered. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD