Odisha: Vedanta Aluminium ramps up Lanjigarh refinery capacity to 5 MTPA

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium has augmented the capacity of its Lanjigarh refinery in Odisha’s Kalahandi to 5 million tonnes per annum from 2 MTPA, the company said on Wednesday.

The expansion would boost India’s total alumina refining capacity to nearly 13 MTPA and position the country as the third-largest producer globally, it said in a statement.

“Scaling our Lanjigarh operations to 5 MTPA is both a capacity milestone and a step toward a resilient, world-class aluminium value chain. Our ramp-up, evidenced by record monthly outputs, reflects our commitment to responsible resource development, innovation, and long-term value creation for the nation,” said Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium.

The refinery had embarked on an expansion journey in 2020.

The facility also achieved its “highest-ever” monthly alumina production of 254 KT in November, marking an 8 per cent month-on-month increase and a 68 per cent year-on-year growth, the statement said. PTI AAM RBT