Odisha will be developed as silk hub of India: Giriraj Singh

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday said his ministry with the help of the Odisha government will develop the state as the silk hub of the country.

Addressing media persons here at the BJP state headquarters, Singh said, at present 132 metric tonnes of silk, including 131 metric tonnes of Tussar silk, is being produced in India.

The Union textiles minister said 29 out of 30 districts of Odisha are involved in silk and handicraft works and there are about 3.5 lakh artisans and handloom weavers in the state.

"After discussing with the chief secretary, we have decided to announce Odisha as a silk state, which means the highest amount of silk will be produced from the state so that India can become the largest silk producer in the world," Singh said.

He further said that the union government in association with the state government and silk board will develop Odisha as a hub for silk production.

The BJP-ruled state will be asked to select one district for the development of the textile sector with proper market linkage. The district will also be promoted as a tourism destination, the Union minister said.

"Besides, we will aim to enhance the income of the handloom weavers to Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. The Centre and state will work on mission mode to achieve the target," he added.

Highlighting the Union budget for the 2025-26 fiscal, Singh said the size of the annual budget has been enhanced from Rs 16 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 51 lakh crore for FY'26.

The state of Odisha will also benefit from the budget. The railway allocation to the state has been increased from Rs 838 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 10,500 crore in the current budget, he pointed out.

Singh said that the number of airports in the state has also increased to five during the tenure of the Modi government.

The Centre has decided to identify 120 new destinations to introduce air connectivity in the coming days. Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Kenojhar districts of Odisha are likely to benefit from this, he informed.

The Hirakud reservoir area and Satkosia in the state will be developed as major tourist destinations of the country with funding from the centre, the minister added.