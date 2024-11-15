Odisha’s ‘Bali Jatra’ begins in Cuttack

Cuttack, Nov 15 (PTI) The historic Bali Jatra, one of the largest open trade fairs in Asia, got off to a colourful start in Odisha’s millennium city of Cuttack Friday evening.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the fair at the upper and lower Bali Jatra grounds.

For the first time, ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from 14 ASEAN, Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Pacific countries joined the trade fair locally called 'Bali Jatra'.

The foreign diplomats were taken on a boat ride to the Bali Jatra grounds in four traditionally decorated boats named after Cuttack’s major rivers – Mahanadi, Kathajodi, Birupa, and Debi. The diplomats were given a traditional welcome.

Advertisment

The event will also see participation of cultural troupes from six countries - Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Indonesia and Bhutan.

A senior district official explained that the aim of the boat ride to the fair venue was to give them experience of ancient Odisha. The boat journey symbolises Odisha’s historic trade links with Southeast Asia, the official said.

In the days of yore, traders of Odisha, called ‘Sadhabas’ used to go on sea voyages to places like erstwhile Bali, Java and Sumatra in the vessels called Boita for business. The traders in ancient days set out for the long journey from Kartika Purnima. To commemorate that glorious event, Odisha observes this Bali Jatra fair in Cuttack.

Advertisment

Spread over more than 20 acres of land, two fairgrounds have housed more than 2,500 makeshift stalls, officials said adding that the fair will continue till November 22.

Both the district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the event, which is expected to witness footfall of more than 50 lakh people.

Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, women and children at the grounds, he said. PTI AAM AAM NN