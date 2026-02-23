Odisha's critical mineral sector to hit USD 20 bn mark by 2032: Study

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Odisha's critical minerals sector is set to hit USD 18-20 billion by 2032 from USD 8 billion currently, while the processing and manufacturing share will quadruple, a study by an industry body said.

According to new projections by the Net Zero Energy Transition Association (NETRA) released at the recently concluded Global Cleantech Expo-Odisha 2026, the state is set for a transformative leap in the critical minerals sector.

The study revealed that Odisha’s mineral production value is expected to skyrocket from USD 8 billion in 2025 to USD 18-20 billion by 2032, with a dramatic shift in the state's mining, processing, and manufacturing profile, from 40 per cent, 10 per cent and 5 per cent in 2025 to 50 per cent, 40 per cent, and 30 per cent, respectively, by 2032, driven by focused policy and industrial investment.

The two-day Global Cleantech Expo-Odisha 2026, held in Bhubaneswar on February 20-21, was inaugurated by state MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik.

The expo featured over 75 exhibitors from across the clean technology spectrum, including Luminous, GMR, AMAZE, Havells, MGM Green Energy, ICON Solar, Trontek, NED Energy, Navitas, Novasys, PV Blink, World Green Energy and others.

The event witnessed the presence of senior government officials and industry leaders, highlighting Odisha’s growing stature as a cleantech investment destination.

Debi Prasad Dash, Executive Director, NETRA, said, "Odisha’s rapid rise as a preferred destination for critical minerals and cleantech investment reflects the state’s progressive vision and proactive policy environment. With significant reserves of over 30 critical minerals, Odisha is uniquely positioned to anchor India’s clean energy future".

Backed by recent discoveries, including lithium in Nayagarh and graphite, vanadium and cobalt, the state is accelerating its drive to build robust supply chains and maximise value addition.

Initiatives like the Rare Earth Corridor in Ganjam and a dedicated auction calendar for critical mineral blocks are further positioning Odisha as India’s centre for solar, battery, and EV manufacturing.

More than 10 leading industries, including Tata Power, World Green Energies, Himadri Speciality Chemicals, Hindalco, and Luminous, have already pledged significant manufacturing investments in the state, leveraging Odisha’s strategic port connectivity to access both domestic and international markets.

Mallik said, "The government's unwavering commitment to the Net Zero goal by 2070 is driving transformative progress for MSMEs and startups. Our (State Government's) '5J' vision - Jal, Jungle, Jami, Jiba Jantu, and Jana Sadharan -- ensures sustainable development and ecological conservation at the heart of Odisha's growth." With robust port connectivity and a pipeline of more than 35 critical mineral blocks up for auction, Odisha is fast advancing India's critical minerals drive, reinforcing its role as the nation's emerging cleantech leader.