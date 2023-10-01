Odisha's GST collections rose by 12.85 per cent in September

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) Odisha's GST collections increased by 12.85 per cent to Rs 4,249.12 crore in September, officials said on Sunday.

The state had collected a gross GST revenue of Rs 3,765.17 crore in the same month last year, they said.

The collection to be retained by the state (OGST+IGST settlement) was Rs 1,651.58 crore, against 1,157.08 crore in September 2022, a growth of 42.74 percent, they added.

The state generated 20.66 lakh waybills in September, as compared to 17.66 lakh waybills during the corresponding period of last year.

Helped by improved compliance, overall GST collections in the country increased by 10 per cent to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore in September, crossing the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark for the fourth time during the current financial year. PTI BBM BBM SOM