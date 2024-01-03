ODOP fair kick-starts at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Commerce and Industry Ministry's ODOP (One District One Product) eight-day fair started on Wednesday at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Advertisment

Products from different districts of states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are being showcased at the fair.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the fair.

Goyal said that different districts are showcasing different products.

Advertisment

The exhibition is organised as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024.

It is organized into various zones, each distinctively showcasing the nation's technological advancements and economic developments, alongside a colourful assortment of local products from different states and union territories.

The central government has initiated the One District One Product (ODOP) in different states/UTs of the country.

The ODOP (One District One Product) initiative is aimed at selecting, branding, and promoting one product from each district of the country.

It is also aimed at creating sustainable employment at the district level while promoting holistic socio-economic development. PTI RR SGC MR