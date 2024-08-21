Odysse Electric to expand operations to 150 cities by Sep

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) City-based electric two-wheeler maker Odysse Electric on Wednesday said it plans to expand its operations to over 85 more cities in the country by September this year to cater to the rising demand.

The company currently has its presence in 65 cities pan-India and with the addition of another 85 cities across new and existing states the total number will grow to 150 by the second quarter of FY25, the company said.

The company's upcoming expansion will increase its footprint in key locations across 17 states, it said, adding its electric scooters will now be available in Haryana and Punjab as well along with existing markets including Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, among others.

**** Montra Electric delivers 5,000 super autos within one year from launch Murugappa Group's EV brand Montra Electric has delivered 5,000 passenger electric three-wheelers within the first year of its operations, thereby establishing a strong foothold in the market, the company said on Wednesday.

These vehicles have been delivered to customers across 74 markets spanning 17 states, it said.

"We have achieved this significant milestone of delivering 5,000 super autos within a year of our launch and have helped drive the electric mobility adoption in the country. As we expand our presence and introduce new products, we remain committed to delivering sustainable and efficient transportation solutions to our customers," said Roy Kurian, Business Head, Montra Electric 3W division.

**** GreenPioneer Mobility launches retail experience store GreenPioneer Mobility on Wednesday announced the launch of 'NonStop, a retail experience store for rehabilitation and mobility products.

The company said it plans to set up the first five such facilities in metro cities like Hyderabad, Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi, which will be followed by the opening of these stores in key urban centres and tier-two cities across India, the company said.

The company's strategic expansion will ensure that NonStop stores are accessible to a wide population, including those in underserved areas where quality mobility and rehab products are often difficult to find, it said.

These stores will offer a wide range of international products, from basic mobility aids like wheelchairs and walkers to advanced rehabilitation equipment and assistive devices tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers, the company said. PTI IAS DR