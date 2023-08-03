Odysse to supply 10,000 e-scooters to 2-wheeler MaaS player Bud-e

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Premium electric vehicle maker Odysse on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with electric two-wheeler MaaS provider Bud-e for supplying 10,000 units of its e- scooter to the latter.

The delivery will be completed in a phased manner over the next two years, Odysse Electric Vehicles said in a statement.

The strategic partnership with Bud-e marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to strengthen its presence in the electric scooter market, Odysse said, adding that this partnership would bring remarkable benefits to Bud-e, including scalability, and cost savings, while also helping them achieve a competitive advantage in the market.

“We have partnered with Bud-e for our electric scooters. This collaboration highlights the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions,” said Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Bud-e smart electric bikes incorporate app-enabled IoT integration, ensuring rider convenience with an impressive range and swappable batteries, the company said.

The e-two-wheeler Mobility-as-a-Service provider offers tailored SaaS solutions for fleet management and rental subscriptions, catering to diverse businesses.

Through its fleet management and rental subscription portals, bud-e is reshaping mobility by monitoring drivers, prioritising safety, and optimising battery and inventory management systems, according to the statement.

“The groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant step towards a cleaner, greener and sustainable future... Our idea is to reduce the dependence on personal automobiles. Together Bud-e and Odysse aim to put 10,000 EV's across the country,” said Adithya Tekumalla, Co-Founder and CEO, Bud-e, The long-term collaboration with Odysse will give an added advantage in terms of continuous supply of vehicles, availability of spare parts, leveraging dealer networks for expansion in different cities while keeping the uptime and utilisation of vehicles to the fullest and keep the churn low, he said.

“Over the next two years, we plan to acquire more vehicles from Odysse and create a swappable charging ecosystem for faster adoption of EV's,” Tekumalla added. PTI IAS MR