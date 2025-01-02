OfBusiness unveils AI-enabled digital platform Nexizo to drive B2B commerce

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Ahead of IPO, tech company OfBusiness has announced Nexizo.AI, a platform that enables discovery of new opportunities, including relevant buyers, gathering of market insights for competitive intelligence and seeks to drive B2B commerce.

The platform seeks to foster growth and efficiency for India’s top-tier small and medium enterprises (SMEs), prioritising infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

As OfBusiness prepares for a potential USD 1 billion IPO next year, the launch of Nexizo.AI marks a strategic step toward building a vertical commerce ecosystem focused on materials, finance, and software solutions, the company said in a release.

"The OfBusiness, a multi-dimensional tech company into manufacturing, financing and aggregation business; has unveiled Nexizo.AI, a groundbreaking platform and a one-stop solution for discovering new opportunities including relevant buyers, gathering market insights for competitive intelligence, raw material price discovery, and accessing next-generation software tools to enhance business efficiency and drive digital transformation," the release said.