Office of controller general of patents; only its admin, fin division shifting to Delhi: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said only the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks (CGPDTM), its administration and finance division is shifting to Delhi from Mumbai.

However, the head office of trademark and patent will continue working from Mumbai.

The Modi government, he said, wants a better alignment and functional augmentation with the department to support India's innovators and entrepreneurs.

The minister's remark came in the backdrop of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's post on X claiming that the Centre is shifting the headquarters of CGPDTM from Mumbai to Delhi.

Thackeray has also shared a document of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) dated December 3, 2024, which states certain details about shifting of the headquarters of CGPDTM to Delhi.

"Your aggression is premature and armed with half-baked information. This over-enthusiastic attack establishes why the people of Maharashtra deemed you unfit to govern them anymore. For the record, the Head Office of Trademark and Patent office Mumbai shall continue working from the city. It is only the office of @cgpdtm_india with the administration and finance division that will be based in Delhi," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

He added that India's trademark and patents ecosystem has been thriving since 2014.

"There has been a 2X rise in the number of annual patents filed since 2014, a 17X jump in the number of patents granted, over 6X growth in trademark registrations, and more than 4X growth in designs registered," Goyal said.

With such a phenomenal growth story, the minister said the government is ensuring that the processes are made faster and smoother so that the country's talent can continue to compete and grow globally.

"As for your talent, it is best reserved in hurling toothless allegations," he added.

Thackeray in a post on X accused that every act of the BJP has even to insult Mumbai, and then rub salt on "our" wounds.

"What's the need to shift this headquarter?" he said.

Replying to the minister's post, Thackeray said, "Piyush ji, I'm glad you noticed the post. More than aggression, it is the deep frustration of every Mumbaikar and citizen of Maharashtra, about the bjp governments shifting out major headquarters and industries out of Mumbai over the past few years".

He suggested that the minister reconsider the moving of the "very fundamentals" of the headquarters.

"Just one question. What is a headquarter without administration and finance departments?" Thackeray said.

The Office of the CGPDTM is located in Mumbai. The head office of the patent is in Kolkata and its branch offices are in Chennai, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

The trade marks registry is in Mumbai and its branches are in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi. Similarly, the design office is located in Kolkata in the patent office.

The controller general supervises the working of the Patents Act, the Designs Act, and the Trade Marks Act. Besides, it gives advice to the government on matters relating to these subjects.