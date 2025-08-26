Office REITs hold 133 mn sq ft portfolio with scope to add further 371 mn sq ft: Colliers

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) India's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market is gaining momentum with nearly 140 million sq ft of office and retail real estate already in the portfolio of five trusts listed on stock exchanges, according to Colliers India.

Real estate consultant Colliers India noted that the REIT market in India is "steadily progressing from a 'nascent' to 'early growth' stage.

Stating that around 500 million sq ft of office assets are REIT-worthy, the consultant said the four listed office REITs currently encompass close to 133 million sq ft of Grade A office space.

"Additionally, about 371 million sq ft of office assets can potentially come under future REITs," Colliers said in a statement.

Retail real estate (shopping malls) stock under the existing REIT is around 5 million square feet.

"Office REITs in India are at an early growth stage. Rising demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), along with space uptake by technology & BFSI firms, is driving occupancy levels. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of office REITs in India," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India.

The report reaffirms the strong potential of India’s REIT market and the growing depth of institutional participation in the office sector, Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace REIT, said.

"With nearly half of the country's Grade A office stock yet to be listed, the opportunity is immense. We are strengthening our portfolio across key markets to capture this growth...," Nair said.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT CEO Shirish Godbole said, "REITs in India have truly come of age -- evolving from a novel concept to a trusted, mainstream investment vehicle. The growing participation from both institutional and retail investors is a testament to the confidence in the asset class and the underlying fundamentals of India’s commercial real estate sector".

As a product, he said, REITs offer the ideal blend of stability and growth.

At present, there are five listed REITs -- Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust and the latest Knowledge Realty Trust REIT.

Apart from Nexus Select Trust, the other four REITs are backed by rent-yielding office assets. Nexus owns a large portfolio of retail real estate spaces. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL