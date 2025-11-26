Officials, industry representatives outline long-term strategy for Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047 vision

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday brought together senior officials, planners, and industry representatives to outline a long-term strategy to achieve the state's "Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047" vision.

At a workshop and conference titled "Shaping Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Future: Strategies for Viksit Bharat-2047", officials from key departments -- industries, investment, MSME, khadi, infrastructure and policy planning -- shared their assessments on the state's industrial progress.

Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO of the State Transformation Commission, highlighted improvements in industrial land allocation, continuous monitoring of investment projects and skill development as key pillars of the 2047 vision.

According to Deepak Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, India has become the third-largest economy in the world and continues to offer a financially stable, investment-friendly environment due to rising capital expenditure, a young workforce, and a disciplined administrative system.

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME, Export Promotion and Industrial Development) Alok Kumar called on all stakeholders to actively support the implementation of the vision and said collective efforts aligned with global trends would translate the plan into measurable outcomes.

Principal Secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar noted that the state was witnessing rapid expansion of world-class expressway networks, stronger civil aviation infrastructure and accelerated growth across 12 priority sectors, including MSME, energy, education and health.

He said a USD 1-trillion economy target would rely heavily on manufacturing and related sectors, and that the government was therefore focusing on reforms, industrial parks, and innovation ecosystems to position UP as a major growth engine in India's development.

Rajeev Thakur, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog, highlighted the "immense potential" of Uttar Pradesh in the railway sector and said strategic investments could give a new direction to industrial development and trade.

Representatives from bodies including the Chamber of Commerce, Assocham (UP), Laghu Udyog Bharati, Indian Industries Association, Northern India Textile Research Association, FICCI and CII also participated and shared their views.

Principal Secretary (Khadi, Handloom, Textiles) Anil Kumar Sagar said Uttar Pradesh had 536 khadi committees, reflecting the sector's expanding economic importance.

Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Programme Director (Industries & FDI), NITI Aayog, said with nearly 55 per cent of India's mobile phone production taking place in UP and electronics exports rising steadily, the state was well positioned for further growth.

Ahmed added that FDI challenges mirrored national-level issues and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state.

Shashank Chaudhary, Additional CEO of Invest UP, described the Nivesh Mitra 3.0 platform as a transformative digital system offering AI-based investor guidance, updated building bylaws and a unified framework for investment services. PTI KIS DRR