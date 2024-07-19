Ohmium's Rs 2,000 crore green hydrogen electrolyser gigafactory set up near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company, on Friday announced the official launch of its new gigafactory in Doddaballapura, near here.

The company designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers, it said.

According to the company, located just outside of Bengaluru, the 2GW factory, expandable to 4GW, will produce hyper modular PEM electrolysers to meet the growing demand for green hydrogen from customers in India and around the world.

In a statement, the company said, "Covering close to 14,000 square meters of production space, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is ramping up to ship two gigawatts (GW) of fully assembled and tested electrolyser systems to meet the demands of Ohmium’s global project pipeline." Speaking at the launch event, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil stated that the state government has prioritised the production of clean energy, which is crucial for achieving sustainable development.

"The current capacity of 500 megawatts (1/2 gigawatt) will gradually be increased to 2,000 megawatts (2 gigawatts) in a phased manner, creating employment opportunities," he said.

According to the minister, the unit facilitates the breaking of water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy, enabling the production of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen, which is the pollution-free fuel of the future, is industry-agnostic and will facilitate India’s transition to clean energy, he said.

With zero carbon footprint, green hydrogen can be utilised for fertiliser production, refinery processing, steel production, conventional vehicle transportation with methanol blending, and direct hydrogen transportation in fuel-cell-based vehicles. Green hydrogen can also be stored and transported, he said.

“The ribbon cutting at our new gigafactory marks a major milestone for Ohmium and enables us to deliver green hydrogen solutions to our growing pipeline of customers across India and around the world,” Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine said.

“2GW of electrolysers can abate four million tons of CO2 per year – equivalent to the CO2 captured by 180 million trees. And for us it’s just the beginning," he said.

According to the company, the new gigafactory is Ohmium's second manufacturing facility in India, and its first to bring together key manufacturing, assembly, quality assurance, testing, warehouse and shipping facilities under one roof.