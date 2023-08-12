Oil palm cultivation undertaken in 11 states in three-week mega drive

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Oil palm cultivation was undertaken on 3,500 hectare with planting of more than 5 lakh saplings in 11 states during a three-week mega drive conducted by state governments and industry.

Advertisment

The plantation drive that concluded on Saturday, was organized in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

"Through this drive, the states and the companies were able to reach out to more than 7,000 farmers in 77 villages of 49 districts in 11 states, covering approximately 3,500 hectare of the area and planting more than 5 lakh planting material," it said.

The mega drive started on July 25.

Advertisment

Oil palm processing companies such as Patanjali Food, Godrej Agrovet, 3F, KE Cultivation and NavBharat participated in the drive.

The Centre is promoting oil palm cultivation under 'National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm' that provides farmers various incentives, including quality planting material, financial assistance for the maintenance of the crop and intercropping.

Additionally, the farmers are also provided an assured market with guaranteed prices for their produce. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU