Oilmeals export down 9pc in April-Jan FY25 to 36 lakh tonne: SEA

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India's oilmeals export declined 9 per cent to 36 lakh tonne during April-January period of current fiscal year on lower shipments of rapeseed meal and castorseed meal, the SEA data showed.

During the April-January period of 2024-25, the total oilmeals export stood at 36,03,030 tonne compared to 39,74,351 tonne in the same period of the preceding year, as per the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data.

In the ten-month period, the overall export of soyabean meal increased to 17.71 lakh tonne compared to 15.86 lakh tonne a year ago.

However, export of rapeseed meal fell to 15,42,032 tonne from 18,95,454 tonne, while shipment of castorseed meal declined to 2,58,005 tonne from 3,27,261 tonne.

During the full 2023-24 fiscal, the total export of oilmeals stood at 48,85,437 tonne, the SRA data showed.

South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Bangladesh are the major importers of Indian oilmeals.