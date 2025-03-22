Oji India opens new factory in Andhra's Sri City, to generate 300 jobs

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Oji India Packaging Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Oji Group, inaugurated its fifth facility in the country at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, a top official said on Saturday.

The factory will produce corrugated boxes and packaging accessories and employ approximately 300 people in the region. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable and high-quality corrugated packaging solutions in South India.

The state-of-the-art automated plant, spread across 43,000 square meters, will cater to the increasing demand for corrugated boxes in the region. With an initial workforce of 130, the company plans to expand to 300.

Oji Holdings Corporation President and Group CEO Hiroyuki Isono, Consul General of Japan Muneo Takahashi, and Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy attended the inauguration, according to a company statement.

Sannareddy congratulated the Oji India team for establishing the factory in Sri City, noting that Oji is the 31st Japanese company to set up operations in the Sri City Special Economic Zone.

"Their presence will enhance supply chain efficiency and cater to the packaging needs of existing industries. We are proud to welcome yet another global leader to our thriving manufacturing hub," Sannareddy said.

Oji Holdings Corporation President and Group CEO Hiroyuki Isono stated that the facility has the potential to set new benchmarks in sustainable packaging while driving regional growth.

He credited Sri City with enhancing Indo-Japanese business ties and highlighted its status as India's second-largest Japanese township.

Specialising in heavy-duty boxes and packaging solutions, Oji India supports various industries by enhancing protection, efficiency, and sustainability. Oji India currently operates plants in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

The Sri City facility aligns with the company's global strategy and contributes to India's industrial growth, the company said.