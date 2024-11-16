Okta India plans to hire over 200 new employees in a year

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Authentication solutions provider Okta on Saturday said the company is planning to hire more than 200 people over the next year mainly for engineering and developing solutions.

The company has tripled its workforce to 300 over the past year and is planning to increase the number to more than 500 employees over the next year, Okta said in a statement.

"India is a key element of our growth and innovation strategy. Over the past year, we've tripled our workforce and now we're launching a new Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. We're excited by the impact Okta is having on India and India is having on Okta," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Okta.

Okta India is helping develop the next wave of secure identity innovations and solving top-of-mind cybersecurity challenges for businesses in India and globally, Shekar Koppula, Site Lead for Okta India said. PTI SM MR