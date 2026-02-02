Ola commences deliveries of Shakti 9.1kWh; bags certification for 5.2kWh trim with 4680 Bharat cells

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has commenced deliveries of Ola Shakti 9.1kWh, the country's first residential battery energy storage system (BESS) solution powered by 4680 Bharat cells.

Deliveries of the 6kW/9.1kWh configuration of Ola Shakti have begun today in Bengaluru, and will be scaled up across India in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

Ola Electric also announced that it has secured the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for the 3kW/5.2kWh configuration of Ola Shakti, in continuation of the BIS certification received earlier for the 6kW/9.1kWh variant on January 15, 2026.

With this, Ola Electric is now certified to manufacture and sell both versions of Ola Shakti across India, it stated.

"With deliveries of Ola Shakti 9.1kWh now commencing, we are taking a significant step forward in bringing dependable and smart energy storage to Indian homes, farms, and businesses," a company spokesperson stated.

Ola Shakti is designed to transform how India stores and consumes energy by providingautomotive-grade safety, high-efficiency performance, and zero running and maintenance costs.

Built as a modern alternative to conventional lead-acid inverters and diesel generators, Ola Shakti delivers delivers dependable backup power, ensuring uninterrupted energy supply for households and critical applications.

Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Ola Shakti features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 170V-270V, protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions. PTI MKT DRR