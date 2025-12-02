New Delhi: Ride-hailing firm Ola Consumer on Tuesday announced the launch of a non-AC ride category pan-India, becoming the only player in the country to offer this option at scale.

The launch strengthens the company's commitment to offer maximum choice to customers, ensuring that every price point and everyday travel need is met, it said in a statement.

"With the non-AC category, we're pushing the boundaries of how affordable and accessible urban mobility can be in India. Millions of people rely on daily, value-driven transport, and this offering is built entirely around their needs," a company spokesperson said.

The early response has been incredible and shows how strongly India wants more transparent, flexible, and fairly priced mobility, the spokesperson added.

" This move marks a step ahead in our mission to rethink mobility in India, and make it truly inclusive for every consumer," it stated.

The new category creates significant opportunities for drivers, allowing them to reach a larger base of riders who prefer value-driven fares, Ola said.

With reduced AC usage and lower fuel load, drivers can achieve better cost efficiency and higher take-home earnings, it added.

The initiative comes on the back of Ola's industry-first 0 per cent commission model which enables over a million driver partners to retain 100% of their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.

The rollout covers autos, bikes and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners.