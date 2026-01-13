Ola Electric brings back Muhurat Mahotsav

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has reintroduced its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign with never-before-seen prices for its 4680 Bharat Cell product portfolio.

The campaign covers Ola Shakti, S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, for two days starting January 14.

As part of the campaign, the company will offer limited units of the 4680 powered products for Shakti, S1, Roadster X, and X+, the company said in a statement.

The time slots of the Muhurat prices will be announced on the brand’s social media handles each day, it added.

"We are celebrating our 4680 Bharat Cell platform by bringing back Muhurat Mahotsav. The 4680 Bharat Cell platform reinforces the company’s vertically integrated approach across cells, battery packs, and vehicle platforms," a company spokesperson said.

With attractive pricing across Shakti and Bharat Cell-powered vehicles, the company is accelerating India’s transition to clean, world-class energy and mobility solutions built in India, the spokesperson added.

Ola Shakti is available in four configurations: 1kW/1.5kWh, 1kW/3kWh, 3kW/5.2kWh, and 6kW/9.1kWh, all powered by 4680 Bharat Cell.

The exclusive Muhurat Mahotsav prices are only applicable for in-store purchase, the company said.