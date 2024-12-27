Ola Electric CMO, CTO resign

New Delhi: In a significant shakeup at Ola Electric, both the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Anshul Khandelwal, and the Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTO), Suvonil Chatterjee, have announced their resignations effective immediately.

Khandelwal, who had been with Ola Electric since 2019, played a pivotal role in shaping the company's marketing strategy, notably after his earlier roles within the Ola Group, including Head of Marketing and Revenue at Foodpanda.

Chatterjee, a longstanding member of the company since joining as Head of Design six years ago, was instrumental in the development of key products like Ola Krutrim and Ola Maps, eventually rising to the position of CTO in 2021.

Neither the company nor the executives have provided specific reasons for their departure, although Ola Electric has not commented on the exits.

Ola Electric, under the leadership of Bhavish Aggarwal, continues to be a major player in India's push towards electric mobility.