Ola Electric commences deliveries of scooter with indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of the S1 Pro+ scooter with its 4680 Bharat Cell.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance, and enhanced safety, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

With its own battery packs in the vehicles, the company is now India's first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house, it added.

"With deliveries of 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles underway, we are taking a giant leap towards achieving true energy independence," a company spokesperson said.

The milestone is not just about the 4680 Bharat Cell, it's about India owning the future of energy and mobility, the spokesperson added.

"Our in-house cell technology enables us to build products with greater range, performance, and safety - all designed and made right here in India.

"The 4680 Bharat Cell is a symbol of India's capability to lead the world in EV innovation, and this is just the beginning," the spokesperson stated.

The company recently announced that it has secured ARAI certification under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in a 5.2 kWh configuration.