Ola Electric deploys 250-member taskforce to clear service backlogs, signals major after-sales overhaul

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Ola Electric has initiated a major service reboot, deploying a 250-member rapid-response team across the country to address its after-sales backlogs and stabilise customer support, as per company sources.

The team comprises technicians and operational specialists led by the core leadership team, to clear pending repairs and improve spare-part availability for the company's fast-growing electric scooter base.

"The company's Hyperservice initiative is aimed at fundamentally transforming how electric two-wheelers are serviced in India. The company has nearly cleared service backlogs in Bangalore under this initiative, and will replicate this framework in other cities across the country," said a source involved in this service effort, on condition of anonymity.

The newly mobilised taskforce has been coordinating closely with service centres, backed by real-time communication channels to address all kinds of delays ranging from battery replacements to routine repairs, the source said.

As per Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal's social media posts, he has also been involved in these efforts on the ground.

Ola's service network has been under heightened pressure since scooter deliveries surged in 2023, leading to longer wait times and inconsistent spare-part supply.

The company's latest push is aimed at reversing that trend by pairing immediate operational fixes with longer-term structural changes.

A key part of this shift is the recently launched PAN-India In-App service appointment and genuine parts store on the Ola app and website, allowing customers to directly purchase frequently required components, bypassing traditional bottlenecks at service centres.

According to highly placed sources, internal targets have been set to dramatically reduce wait times as the company works to rebuild confidence and strengthen its position in India's competitive EV market. PTI MSS MR