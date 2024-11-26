Ola Electric forays into commercial segment with e-scooter priced at Rs 39,999

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday announced its foray into the commercial segment with the launch of 'Gig' range of scooters with an introductory price of Rs 39,999, targeting gig workers.

The company also launched its S1 Z model, a personal-use electric scooter aimed at urban commuters priced at Rs 59,999.

The Gig range has been designed to address the needs of gig workers involved in both shorter and longer trips through two variants -- 'Gig' and 'Gig+' -- with introductory prices of Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The range will be available for business-to-business (B2B) purchases and rentals, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The term 'Gig' is aimed at gig workers involved in shorter trips. It offers a range of 112 km on single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph. It comes with a removable 1.5 kWh battery, a hub motor.

On the other hand, 'Gig+' is built for gig workers having to travel longer distances with heavier payloads. It comes with a top speed of 45 km/hr and a removable single/dual battery of 1.5 kWh with a range of 81 km, the company said.

"With the launch of the Ola Gig and S1 Z range of scooters, we will further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Under the S1 Z range, the company introduced two variants, 'S1 Z' and 'S1 Z+' at introductory prices of Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.

While S1 Z is a personal-use electric scooter aimed at urban commuters who value style, performance, and convenience, Ola Electric said the 'S1 Z+' is a dual-usage electric scooter designed for both personal and light commercial use with a robust body.

Both the 'S1 Z' and 'S1 Z+' have removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with a range of 75 km and top speeds of 70 kmph.

The company also launched its PowerPod, an inverter that powers homes using its portable batteries, priced at Rs 9,999. PTI RKL DRR