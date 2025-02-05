Ola Electric forays into e-bike segment with Roadster X series

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has forayed into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series.

Built on the company's scalable motorcycle platform, the all-new Roadster X series comes with 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999 and Rs 94,999, respectively.

The Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at Rs 1,04,999 and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers a range of 501 km per charge is tagged at Rs 1,54,999, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

"Motorcycles are at the heart of India's mobility landscape. With our electric motorcycles, we're driving the EV revolution deeper into the core of Indian mobility," its Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

After transforming the scooter market and making EVs mainstream, the company's futuristic Roadster series of motorcycles is here to accelerate the EV adoption further and make electric the first choice for every rider in India, he added.

"The Roadster series will transform urban and rural mobility alike and take us closer to #EndICEAge, bringing in unmatched range, performance, reliability, efficiency, and technology. There can't be a better time to join the revolution," Aggarwal said.

The Roadster series comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/50,000 km, the company said.

The deliveries for the Roadster series will commence from mid-March onwards, it added.

The powertrain of the Roadster series features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing better acceleration, and improved range while lowering costs, Ola Electric said.

With the Roadster series, the company is also introducing flat cables in the motorcycles, an industry-first innovation, it added.

These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability, it added. PTI MSS SHW