Ola Electric FY25 retail sales at 3,44,005 units

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has sold 3,44,005 units in FY25 with a market share of 30 per cent in the electric two wheeler segment, maintaining its leadership position.

The company said it has registered 23,430 units in March this year, as per the VAHAN portal, reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets.

The company informed that it has nearly cleared the February backlog and expects to complete the remaining February -- March registrations in April 2025.

"Ola Electric continues to see strong demand across urban and rural markets during March 2025. We've nearly cleared the February backlog and are rapidly scaling operations to complete all pending registrations. The response to our Gen 3 portfolio has been phenomenal, exceeding all expectations and pushing us to significantly ramp up production," a company spokesperson said.

The shift to in-house vehicle registrations in February led to temporary disruptions, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

While the transition continues, daily registration volumes and backlog clearance are steadily improving, the company said.

Ola Electric said it has ramped up production of Gen 3 portfolio in March and will continue to enhance it further in April for faster deliveries and better customer experience.