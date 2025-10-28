Ola Electric gets ARAI certification for '4680 Bharat Cell' battery packs

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has secured ARAI certification for its indigenously developed and manufactured '4680 Bharat Cell' battery packs in a 5.2 kWh configuration.

The ARAI certification is under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"With this certification, Ola will soon begin rolling out its vehicles powered by its own 4680 Bharat Cells. The certified pack will debut on the S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh), making the S1 Ola's first vehicle to be powered by its homegrown cell technology," the company said.

So far, Ola Electric said it has been using third-party cells across its scooter and motorcycle line-ups, all certified under AIS-156.

With the expansion to a 5.2 kWh battery pack built on its own 4680 Bharat Cells, Ola said it has taken a decisive step towards vertical integration in EVs.

"This is expected to significantly enhance range, performance, improve unit economics, and reduce dependence on global supply chains, especially as its upcoming Gigafactory scales production," the statement said.

The ARAI certification for 4680 battery packs was obtained after rigorous testing regimes, covering safety, electrical reliability, and performance across extreme climate and operating conditions, it added.

Key tests successfully cleared include water immersion, vibration durability, and thermal shock resistance, reinforcing Ola's focus on safety and durability, the company said. PTI RKL SHW