Ola Electric launches #ChampionMahotsav with benefits worth Rs 10k across portfolio

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Ola Electric on Monday announced a three-day nationwide celebration to commemorate India's historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.

As per the #ChampionMahotsav, the company will extend benefits worth Rs 10,000 across its vehicle portfolio, enabling more customers to join the celebration.

As part of the celebration, customers can avail Rs 10,000 in benefits on any Ola scooter or Roadster motorcycle for three days during the #ChampionMahotsav window.

"Our Match Mahotsav during the T20 World Cup Final received an incredible response from fans across the country. To celebrate India's historic third T20 World Cup victory, we are extending the celebration for three more days with #ChampionMahotsav, with benefits worth Rs 10,000 on any Ola vehicle," an Ola spokesperson said in a statement.

Ola Electric currently offers an expansive portfolio of Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. PTI MKT HVA