Ola Electric launches entry level e-scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday launched its new entry level electric scooter S1X with introductory price of Rs 79,999 as it accelerates its challenge to conventional engine counterparts.

The new S1X comes in three variants, S1X (with 2kwh battery), S1X with 3kwh battery and S1X+ also with 3kwh battery but with more connected features, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at a customer event held at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu).

The S1X with 2kwh battery variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the first week and will be priced at Rs 89,999 afterwards, he said.

Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December, Aggarwal said, adding the entry level electric scooter is aimed for daily commutes of around 10-20 km.

The S1X variant with 3kwh battery has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be tagged at Rs 99,999.

The variant can be booked immediately and deliveries will begin in December, he said.

The S1X+ has also been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be priced at Rs 1,09,999. He said customers can book the model immediately and deliveries will be by the end of September.

Aggarwal said the S1X and the S1X+ are differentiated in software and connectivity features, he added.

The S1X has a range of 151 kilometres on a single charge and can reach the top speed of 90 km/hour.

"These scooters together represent the end of ICE age scooters," he claimed, highlighting the cost advantages of owning an electric scooter over an ICE counterpart.

Ola Electric also introduced the second generation S1Pro priced at Rs 1,47,499 (ex-showroom). While it can be booked immediately, deliveries will start from mid-September.

With the launch of the new scooters, Ola Electric's portfolio comprises S1X (2khw), S1X, S1X+, S1Air and S1 Pro priced between Rs 89,999 and Rs 1.47 lakh.

Ola Electric also showcased its four electric motorcycles in the cruiser, adventure, roadster and supersports categories at the event.

These bikes will be built in India for the world, Aggarwal said.