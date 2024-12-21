Ola Electric launches limited edition of S1 Pro Sona in real 24-karat pure gold elements

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Ola Electric on Saturday said it has launched a limited 'Sona' edition of its S1 Pro in real 24-karat pure gold elements.

This limited edition scooter has been introduced as part of the #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, under which the company will expand its sales and service network to 4,000 stores across the country on December 25, the company said in a statement.

As a year-end surprise for customers, the company will be giving away limited units of Ola S1 Pro Sona through #OlaSonaContest, the company said.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Ola S1 Pro Sona this holiday season, a perfect blend of innovation and exclusivity. With its bespoke design and premium features, the S1 Pro Sona is a true symbol of festivity and celebration," a Ola spokesperson said. PTI MSS HVA