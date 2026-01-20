Ola Electric Mobility appoints Deepak Rastogi as CFO

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Ola Electric Mobility Ltd has appointed Deepak Rastogi as its Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Harish Abichandani from the post, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The board of the company at its meeting held on January 19, 2025 approved the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer, who would also be key managerial personnel and part of senior management personnel with effect from January 20, 2026, Ola Electric Mobility said.

The company further said the board also noted the resignation of Harish Abichandani from the position of Chief Financial Officer with effect from the close of January 19, 2026.

In his resignation letter Abichandani said his decision to quit has been taken due to personal reasons. PTI RKL DR DR