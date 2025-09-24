Ola Electric Muhurat Mahotsav Inventory sells out in 5 minutes on Day 1

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Ola Electric, the country's largest pure-play EV company on Wednesday said its Muhurat Mahotsav Inventory witnessed an "unprecedented response", as its entire inventory was sold within just five minutes of the window opening.

The Ola Muhurat Mahotsav received overwhelming demand came on the back of Ola's recently launched festive campaign, it added.

Ola Electric has introduced never-before prices starting at Rs 49,999 for its best-selling S1 scooters and RoadsterX motorcycles.

"The Day 1 rush saw several eager customers logging in simultaneously to secure their vehicles during the limited-time Muhurat slot," it said.

"Ola Muhurat Mahotsav has struck a deep chord with Indians. To be sold out in 5 minutes on Day 1 shows the strength of our mission, which is to make EVs accessible to every Indian household. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see even more Indians join the EV revolution in the days ahead," said a company spokesperson.

The Ola Muhurat Mahotsav will run till October 1, with new slots for limited units opening each day at special Muhurat times.

Ola Electric offers a portfolio of S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles.

The premium S1 Gen 3 portfolio includes S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh, and 4kWh configurations, and S1 Pro in 4kwh, and 3kWh configurations priced at Rs 1,69,999, Rs 1,51,999, Rs 1,37,999, and Rs 1,20,999, respectively.

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, which specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. PTI KRH TRB