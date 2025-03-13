Ola Electric offers discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on S1 e-scooters

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Thursday announced limited-time Holi flash sale offers for its S1 range of electric scooters.

Under this sale, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on S1 Air and Rs 22,000 on S1 X+ (Gen 2), with the models now starting at Rs 89,999, and Rs 82,999, respectively, the company said in a statement.

The flash sale began on March 13 and ends on March 17.

The company is also offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the rest of its S1 range, including all the scooters from its latest S1 Gen 3 range, it added.

With both S1 Gen 2 and Gen 3, the company has a portfolio of scooters across all price points ranging from Rs 69,999 to Rs 1,79,999 (after festive discount).

Ola Electric said it is also offering benefits worth up to Rs 10,500.

New buyers of S1 Gen 2 scooters can avail 1 year of free Move OS+ worth Rs 2,999, and an extended warranty worth Rs 14,999 at Rs 7,499, it added.

The Gen 3 portfolio comprises the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh and 4kWh priced at Rs 1,85,000, and Rs 1,59,999, respectively.

The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.

The S1 X range is priced at Rs 89,999 for 2kWh, Rs 1,02,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 1,19,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,24,999.

Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company continues to retail its Gen 2 scooters with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at Rs 1,49,999, Rs 84,999, Rs 97,999, and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. (all prices ex-showroom).