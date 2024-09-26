Ola Electric plans to expand sales, service infra to 10k outlets by 2025-end

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Ola Electric on Thursday said it will establish 10,000 sales and service outlets by the end of 2025 to expand its reach across smaller cities and towns.

The electric two-wheeler maker said it has initiated a network partner programme aimed at taking the EV revolution further into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including urban pockets where EV penetration still remains low.

Under the initiative, the company has on-boarded 625 partners to expand its sales footprint across India, it said in a statement.

It further plans to have 1,000 partners ahead of the festive season this year, it added.

Ola said it aggressively plans to expand its network by on-boarding 10,000 partners, across sales and service, by the end of 2025.

The initiative will give the firm an edge over its competitors, it said.

Ola Electric currently has nearly 800 company-owned stores, and with the network partner programme, it will have nearly 1,800 sales and service touch points ahead of the upcoming festive season, it added.

"Our D2C model has been extremely successful in driving sustainable business growth. The Network Partner Program will further amplify the benefits of our D2C network as it requires limited capital investment from partners and can be scaled up really fast," Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal stated.

While the company-owned stores will be the anchors of sales and service network, this programme will be instrumental in expanding the EV footprint deeper into the urban and rural markets, he added.

"We will continue to expand and invest in our front-end network to accelerate EV adoption to #EndICEAge, and by the end of next year, will have 10,000 Network Partners across the country," Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric sells electric scooters and bikes priced from Rs 74,999 to Rs 1,99,999 respectively. PTI MSS DR