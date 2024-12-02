Advertisment
Ola Electric plans to increase store network to 4,000 by Dec 20

Ola Electric Mobility

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Monday said it plans a four-fold expansion of its company-owned store network to 4,000 by December 20, 2024.

The company currently has 800 existing ones and more than 3,200 new stores are set to open, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"All the newly launched stores will be co-located with service facilities, strengthening the company's service network across the country," it added.

Commenting on the planned network expansion, Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said, "With our wide D2C network and the touchpoints under our 'network partner programme', we will cover the entire country beyond tier-I and tier-2 cities."

Under its network partner programme, the company plans to onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025.

