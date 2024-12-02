Ola Electric plans to increase store network to 4,000 by Dec 20

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Monday said it plans a four-fold expansion of its company-owned store network to 4,000 by December 20, 2024.

Advertisment

The company currently has 800 existing ones and more than 3,200 new stores are set to open, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"All the newly launched stores will be co-located with service facilities, strengthening the company's service network across the country," it added.

Commenting on the planned network expansion, Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said, "With our wide D2C network and the touchpoints under our 'network partner programme', we will cover the entire country beyond tier-I and tier-2 cities."

Advertisment

Taking the Electric revolution to the next level this month.



Going from 800 stores right now to 4000 stores this month itself. Goal to be as close to our customers as possible.



All stores opening together on 20th Dec across India. Probably the biggest single day store opening… — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 2, 2024

Under its network partner programme, the company plans to onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025.