Ola Electric receives govt certification for 4680 Bharat Cell powered Roadster X+ bike

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday said its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+, powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, has received government certification and will start deliveries of the model.

The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency, the company said in a statement.

"With this certification, Ola Electric will now begin deliveries of the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh), marking a significant milestone as it becomes the first electric motorcycle in India to be certified with a completely in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack," it added.

With the certification of the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), Ola Electric has now extended the use of its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology across its two-wheeler portfolio, spanning both electric scooters and motorcycles, the company said.

Commenting on the development, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, "The government certification of the Roadster X+ is a major milestone in Ola Electric's journey towards building end-to-end EV technology in India." With the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh) , the spokesperson said, "We are delivering an unmatched range along with superior performance, safety, and reliability, powered entirely by our own cell and battery technology. This is a defining step towards accelerating EV adoption in India's motorcycle-dominated 2W market." The certification has been issued following rigorous vehicle-level safety, electrical, performance, and environmental testing, as notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for certification of Battery Operated Vehicles (BoV) in the electric two-wheeler category, the company said.

The comprehensive validation programme included critical tests such as constructional and functional safety, range, gradeability, noise, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and braking performance, ensuring compliance with the highest regulatory and safety standards, it added.

In addition to the vehicle-level certification, this 9.1 kWh high energy density battery pack built on the company's in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cells has recently received ARAI certification under AIS-156 Amendment 4, Ola Electric noted.

The battery pack successfully cleared stringent safety and durability tests including water immersion, thermal runaway and fire safety tests, and mechanical tests covering vibration and mechanical shock, reinforcing Ola Electric's strong focus on battery safety and robustness,the company said.