Ola Electric reports total revenue of Rs 2,782 cr in FY23

NewsDrum Desk
11 Dec 2023
Ola Electric Car

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Monday said its total revenue grew over six-fold year on year to Rs 2,782 crore in 2022-23.

The total revenue of Ola Electric Mobility Business stood at Rs 456 crore in 2021-22, it said in a statement.

The company said it has set in motion a number of initiatives like new product introductions, sales and service network expansion and strengthening of R&D function for growth and profitability.

Ola currently sells S1 Pro (2nd Generation), S1 Air and S1 X in three variants.

