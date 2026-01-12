Ola Electric rolls out Shakti; marks major milestone towards scaling-up 4680 Bharat Cell platform

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Ola Electric on Monday announced the rollout of its first battery energy storage system, Shakti, from its manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Shakti marks the company's entry into the country's residential BESS (battery energy storage system) market and takes the company beyond the automotive domain, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

It represents a fundamental shift in how Indians will access, control, and consume energy, as a portable, on-demand resource designed for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses, it added.

"The rollout of Shakti from our Gigafactory is a defining moment in our mission to build the future of energy in India. With Ola Shakti, we have reimagined how India will store and consume energy," a company spokesperson said.

Powered by the company's indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell, Ola Shakti makes reliable, affordable, and intelligent energy storage accessible to every Indian home, farm, and business, the spokesperson added.

Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Shakti operates across a wide input voltage range of 200V-240V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions, the company said.

Ola Shakti is available in four configurations -- 1kW/1.5kWh, 1kW/3kWh, 3kW/5.2kWh, and 6kW/9.1kWh and can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as 2 hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

The product is available for reservation on the Ola Electric website at Rs 999, it said.