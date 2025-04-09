Ola Electric ropes in EY to bolster regional compliance amid retail expansion

New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility has roped in Ernst & Young to strengthen regional compliances across its recently expanded distribution network in the country, according to sources familiar with the development.

The company has initiated the move as it phases out its warehouse-based distribution system and transitions to a direct-to-store retail model.

As part of this transition, Ola Electric is eliminating the intermediate warehousing layer, allowing vehicles, spare parts, and accessories to be shipped directly from the factory to stores, sources said.

This shift is expected to significantly improve inventory turnover, reduce delivery time, and streamline the overall customer experience.

EY will support Ola in ensuring regional compliance readiness for its growing retail footprint, the sources stated.

While the specifics of EY's mandate remain under wraps, the firm is expected to play a role in standardising processes and accelerating execution across certain regional markets.

Ola Electric has scaled to 4,000 stores nationwide, with 3,200 launched in just the last four months, marking one of the fastest retail expansions in India's automotive sector.